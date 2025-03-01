Sigma Planning Corp Sells 155 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 75.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $434,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $331,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,249 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.90 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup cut their price target on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

