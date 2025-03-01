Sigma Planning Corp Sells 29,171 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

