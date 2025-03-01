Sigma Planning Corp Sells 32 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $457.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.11 and a 1 year high of $624.80.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

