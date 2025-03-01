Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,641 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

