Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,267 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 321,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 699,900 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,075,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Shares of SBSW stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
