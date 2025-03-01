Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,320 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.2 %
PBR opened at $13.35 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.