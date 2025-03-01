Sigma Planning Corp Sells 950 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 148,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 110,535 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.