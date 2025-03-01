Sigma Planning Corp Sells 974 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

