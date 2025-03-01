Sigma Planning Corp Takes $306,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 441,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

VFMO stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

