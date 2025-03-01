Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.