Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

