Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$139.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.33.

TSE STN opened at C$123.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

