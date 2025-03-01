Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$148.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.33.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

STN opened at C$123.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$113.38. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.39. The firm has a market cap of C$14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

