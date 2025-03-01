Stifel Canada Estimates Spin Master’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$27.41 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$26.67 and a 1 year high of C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.67.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.