Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 545.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 364.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

