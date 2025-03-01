Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,407,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,784,000 after purchasing an additional 236,874 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 272,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 547,816 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SG opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.37. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SG. TD Securities cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 41,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,624,521.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,661,412.44. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,373.65. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,817 shares of company stock worth $19,677,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

