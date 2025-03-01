TaskUs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,193 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,123% compared to the average daily volume of 261 put options.

Insider Activity at TaskUs

In related news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 75,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,368,735.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,902 in the last three months. 29.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TaskUs by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 669,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TaskUs Trading Down 2.4 %

TASK stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

