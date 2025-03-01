Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Theratechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Separately, Research Capitl raised Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

