Truist Financial Corp Acquires 662 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

