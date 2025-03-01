Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,204 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $93.16 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $101.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

