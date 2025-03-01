Truist Financial Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reddit by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 3,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 1,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,450 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,781,476.40. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 20,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $3,394,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,900.39. This represents a 43.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,122 shares of company stock valued at $48,022,530 over the last quarter.

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.