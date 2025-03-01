Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $570.25 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

