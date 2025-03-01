Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,446 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,711,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

