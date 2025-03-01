Truist Financial Corp Sells 152,357 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,357 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Stellantis by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,462 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stellantis Price Performance
Stellantis stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
