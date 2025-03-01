Truist Financial Corp Sells 308 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

