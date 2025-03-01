Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 970,640 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 554.0% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 283,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,033 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 163.41%.

WDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

