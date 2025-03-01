UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Price

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $24,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

