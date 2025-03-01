Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 557.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

