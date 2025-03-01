WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 211,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $238.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

