Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

