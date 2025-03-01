Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after buying an additional 456,117 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,072,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,835,000 after buying an additional 1,705,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 238,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 178,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.56 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

