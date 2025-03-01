Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Separately, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.78 million, a P/E ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 1.84. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Aurora Cannabis Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
