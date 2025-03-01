Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $45,938.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,036.40. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $50,260.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,170.70. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,699 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,124 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

