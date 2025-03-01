Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 12,185 Shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FDRV stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

