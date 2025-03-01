Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.90.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,447,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,275,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

