10,296 Shares in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ennis by 282.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $551.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

