10,299 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 671,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 372,696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

