12,401 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

