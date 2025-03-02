13,226 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLDFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Express

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.