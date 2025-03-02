13,226 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

