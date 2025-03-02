16,379 Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 619,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 151,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 91,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

