169,900 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $200,268,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163,889 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $82,498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,067,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 231,178 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

