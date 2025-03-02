17,172 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Steelcase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 33.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCS stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

