36,993 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 191,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 83.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 623,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 283,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 479.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 366,429 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVB. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

NUVB stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $657.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

