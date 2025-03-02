5,216 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.