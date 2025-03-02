6,850 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,383,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QFLR stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $279.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

