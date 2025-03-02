82,973 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EBR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

