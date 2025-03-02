8,592 Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $414.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.