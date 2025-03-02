912 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 112,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $237.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.