Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

