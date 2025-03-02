Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,554,000 after buying an additional 2,782,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 583,486 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,919,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,829,000 after buying an additional 487,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,077,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,053,000 after buying an additional 201,225 shares in the last quarter.

AKRO stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $802,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,427,831.53. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,965.76. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,992 shares of company stock worth $9,633,413. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

