Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

LNT opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

